Netflix offers a ton of HDR movies and TV shows and as smartphone displays add support for the feature, the content provider is enabling support. The list of HDR10 devices on Netflix just grew quite a bit, and it now includes some of Google’s Pixel phones including the still-unannounced Pixel 4 series.

Spotted by Android Police on a Netflix support page, several new devices have been added to the HD and HDR10 lists. The new devices that support Netflix in HD include several Amazon Fire HD tablets, the Asus Memo Pad 7, Honor Tablet 5, and Lenovo Yoga Tab 3. Some new Samsung devices are also added with the Galaxy Feel, Tab Active 2, and also the Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Fold too. Netflix also mentioned that any Snapdragon 665 device can use Netflix in HD.

More exciting, the list of HDR10 devices has been updated and it includes Pixel smartphones for the first time. Netflix content in HDR10 can now be viewed on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, but will also apparently be available right away on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Google has yet to announced those devices, but they’ve extensively leaked at this point. Notably, support for the Pixel 3 series started appearing back in January, but it was only available for some users.

Other additions to the list include the Asus ROG Phone II, LG G6, Galaxy Note 10 – strangely with no mention of the Note 10+ – Galaxy Tab S6, Sony Xperia 1, Xiaomi Mi 9T/Pro, and Xiaomi Redmi K20/Pro.

