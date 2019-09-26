If you find yourself in or around Chicago this weekend, you might want to take a detour over to the Wonderful Weekends Festival being hosted by Google from September 27th through the 29th.

The theme of Wonderful Weekends Festival seems to be using Google apps and services to plan the perfect weekend, whether through finding the best restaurants, staying connected with family, or keeping up with sports and local art. To emphasize Google’s connection with the local economy, the Wonderful Weekends Festival is partnering with nearly 50 Chicago-based businesses including restaurants, museums, and sports teams.

Google’s three-day festival will take place starting September 27th in Chicago’s Maggie Daley Park, from 10 am to 8 pm each day and will provide free food and entertainment, but the biggest feature of the event is a “giant gumball machine” which will dispense “local prizes,” including “tickets for experiences, restaurant vouchers, museum tickets, etc.”

Calling all Chicagoans! Join us tomorrow for #WonderfulWeekends—a free festival in Maggie Daley Park. Stop by to see how you can have a wonderful weekend #WithALittleHelp from Google. Get the weekend started, wherever you are → https://t.co/jZb8IrXZ2z pic.twitter.com/NjriFlCsVW — Google (@Google) September 26, 2019

The official website for the festival also prominently features the gumball machine throughout, including in a mini-game that walks you through the different ways Google’s apps can help you plan a fun — or perhaps “wonderful” — weekend.

The “Wonderful Weekends” name seems a bit odd, at first, given that it’s a single, weekend-long festival, but in the official event FAQ, Google suggests that we may see the festival arrive in more cities across the US in the future.

Wonderful Weekends is an initiative to celebrate cities across the country and what makes them so great. We’re hosting a weekend festival of helpfulness filled with live entertainment, free food, and fun for the whole family.

What do you think? Would you go to a Wonderful Weekends Festival if Google hosted one in a nearby town? Let us know in the comments.

