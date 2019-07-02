Google Lens is a great tool for learning more about the world around you, and it’s constantly getting better. Thanks to a new partnership, Google Lens is about to improve when it comes to identifying local art, at least if you live in San Francisco.

The best gifts for Android users

Wescover and Google have just announced a partnership that will see the startup feeding information to Google Lens about local art pieces. Starting this week, Lens users will be able to point their cameras at local art and design installations to get information about the piece and the artist behind it.

This project will start in San Francisco, where Wescover is based, where a handful of pieces are already identified and available in Google Lens. Just like you would with a sign or object, simply point the camera at the art piece and Lens will be able to identify it and provide you with accurate information based on Wescover’s curation.

Right now, the list is fairly short, but the company says it plans to expand this worldwide over time using its 50,000 images of unique art and design in mapped locations, as well as its community of over 6,000 artists and local brands using the site.

Launching today, you can explore art outside the museum walls with Google Lens and Wescover. Wescover, a San Francisco based startup backed by Tim Draper, Floodgate, Tank Hill, and Maveron, announced that they’re working with Google Lens to help users find digital information about local art and design. With Wescover’s content, Google Lens is now able to reveal the exact match of the artist and the story behind their art in spaces like hotels, restaurants, and city streets.

Notably, this announcement comes just a few weeks after Google Lens also partnered with the de Young Museum in San Francisco.

More on Google Lens:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: