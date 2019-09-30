Google in recent years has worked to better communicate the inner workings of Search. The company this year announced a series of Webmaster Conferences around the world, and one is now coming to Mountain View this November.

After running 22 events in areas where it’s “difficult to access search conferences or information about Google Search,” the company is hosting a product summit version at its headquarters.

These events are primarily located where it’s difficult to access search conferences or information about Google Search, or where there’s a specific need for a Search event. For example, if we identify that a region has problems with hacked sites, we may organize an event focusing on that specific topic.

This edition will kickoff on Monday November 4th, with Google noting how “space is limited.” It should be particularly useful for sharing direct feedback and asking questions of the “people building Search.” The format includes talks, Q&A session, and fireside chat with the conference starting at 10PM and ending at 4PM.

This event is designed to facilitate an open dialog between the webmaster and SEO community and Search product teams. This one-day event will include talks from Search product managers, Q&A sessions, and a product fair giving attendees the opportunity to have direct conversations with product managers.

You can apply to attend the Google Webmaster Conference in Mountain View here. For those that can’t make the event, Google will be sharing content and feedback afterwards.

Attendees will learn from the people building Search about how they think about the evolution of the platform, and have the opportunity to share feedback about the needs of the community.

