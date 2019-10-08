We recently reported that Google is set to release Pixel Buds 2 at its upcoming launch event, but it’s still not known what the company plans to change with the product. What features would be on your wish list for Pixel Buds 2?

The original Pixel Buds offered up a lot of great features including in-ear translation, Fast Pair with your smartphone, and a charging case with USB-C. However, many wrote off the earbuds because they weren’t “truly wireless,” and the cord attaching the two made them a bit difficult to store away.

Right now, we’re not sure what the Pixel Buds 2 will improve upon, but there are several areas we hope to see upgraded. Last year, we wrote a wishlist of what we’d love to see on a second generation of Pixel Buds, and that included ditching the cable or at least making it easier to store away. That list also includes a smaller case that’s a bit less grippy and also a better fit in-ear.

Hiroshi Lockheimer, a Google VP, also tweeted out a list in early 2019 of his wish list for a pair of wireless earbuds. That list includes lengthy battery life, a compact charging case that supports USB-C, a sweatproof design, long battery life, and more. Some speculate that this could be a teaser of the features coming on Pixel Buds 2, but that’s almost definitely not the case.

Regardless, we’re curious about what you want on Pixel Buds 2. Drop a comment below and let us know your wish list, and in the poll below, cast a vote on the features that you consider most important. You can select up to three features you’d want on Pixel Buds 2 in the poll.

What features do you want on Pixel Buds 2?

