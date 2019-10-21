It only took until 2019 for Wear OS watches to finally get some capable hardware, but for whatever reason, some new releases are still a bit behind. Today, Kate Spade has launched its Sport Smartwatch, and it simply doesn’t have enough RAM.

Available from today for $275, the Kate Spade Sport Smartwatch is another Wear OS watch from the brand based on Fossil’s catalog. The main attraction of this watch is a thin, lightweight design. The watch is 11 mm thick, just a bit slimmer than most Wear OS watches, and weighs in at 40g. It also connects using very small 16 mm bands.

The watch has the Kate Spade brand’s signature design front and center, just like last year’s Scallop 2, and there’s a 1.19-inch AMOLED display. The case size overall is 42mm and comes in three colors: Rose Gold w/ Black accents and a Dark Green band, Rose Gold w/ Red accents and a Pink band, and Black w/ Lavender accents and a Black band.

It also has a heart rate sensor for Google Fit, GPS, 3ATM water resistance, a rotating crown and a single customizable shortcut button, and a day of battery life, too.

Overall, it seems like a solid Wear OS package for women who want a sporty smartwatch with some style. However, it’s a bit undercut by the specs inside. There’s the newer Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, which is great to see, but it’s a crying shame that it only has 512 MB of RAM, given how much better performance is with the Fossil Gen 5 and other watches with a full 1GB.

Sales are available now through the Kate Spade New York website.

