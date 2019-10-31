If the chill of fright in the air wasn’t enough to tip you off, today is Halloween! Google is joining the festivities with an elaborate, interactive Halloween Doodle that allows you to go trick-or-treating to a handful of houses.

Today on the Google homepage, you’re greeted by a Doodle of an owl wearing a witch’s hat that invites you to click a large play button. Tapping it brings you to a trick-or-treating mini-game with some fantastic Halloween music.

You’re then brought to a mini neighborhood with six doors to knock on and a variety of easter eggs to tap on. Behind each door is an animal, and you can ask each for a “Trick” or a “Treat.” Each of the “Treats” is a fun factoid about that particular animal. For example, you can learn that owls have feathers on their feet to keep them warm.

Things get exciting when you ask for a “Trick,” as each animal performs some sort of (not always Halloween-related) stunt or trick. The jaguar, for instance, is a fantastic keyboard player.

Once you’ve trick-or-treated at all six houses, the Halloween doodle closes out with a party with the six animals (and a ghost!) jamming out to the jaguar’s keyboard.

On the Google Doodle blog, the company suggests that fans of the featured animals make a donation to the WWF. On that same blog post, the Halloween doodle will live on, in case you want to play through it again, along with some fun concept art.

Owners of Google Pixel phones are also brought into the Halloween spirit. On the Pixel Launcher, the G of the Google Search bar turns a haunting shade of yellow as a bat flies out to greet you.

As Halloween is not a global holiday, in Brazil today, Google is celebrating the 117th birthday of Brazilian writer Carlos Drummond de Andrades.