Waze brings back its Cookie Monster voice for a limited time

One of the fun aspects of Waze is its ability to bring in other voices for your navigation. Today, Waze is bringing back its Cookie Monster voice for a limited time only.

Over the summer, Waze added select voices from Seasame Street to its collection of navigation voices. The voice was added as part of a wider partnership with Seasame Street which included a 10 city tour around the US to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary.

According to the company, this Cookie Monster voice was actually the most downloaded voice option ever offered on the platform. As a result, it’s back on the date of Cookie Monster’s birthday.

The voice will be returning today for all users, but only for a limited time and only in the United States. To enable it, users need to head into the Waze app, access the Settings, and finally locate the “Voice and Sound” section. Under the section “Waze Voice” should be present and then users can choose the Cookie Monster voice. It should be back on both Android and iOS.

