Chrome OS may gain ‘Quick Answers’ like Look Up on macOS

On Chrome for Android, it’s all too easy to get more information about a word or phrase on a website by simply selecting it, then opening the new Google Search panel that appears on screen. Spotted by Chrome Story, a similar, but more powerful version of this feature, “Quick Answers,” is being developed for Chrome OS, similar to Look Up on macOS.

On Chrome OS, Quick Answers is powered by Google Search and the Google Assistant, and while it’s very much a work-in-progress, there’s enough to glean how it will work when it arrives. First, like many other Chrome features, it will initially only be available behind a flag in chrome://flags.

Enable Quick Answers Enable the Quick Answers feature #enable-quick-answers

Once enabled, you’ll be able to select any text or images in Chrome OS, then right-click it to get some relevant Quick Answers. By default, Chrome OS will simply pass the text and images off to Google Search and return certain relevant info from the search.

As of right now, the only Quick Answers that have been developed are unit conversions. For example, highlighting the text “23 cm” and right-clicking for Quick Answers would likely return something like “9.05512”. It’s too early to know for sure, but the result may even look visually like the answer card shown on Google Search, similar to how Look Up on macOS can pop up a dictionary definition and other info.

Eventually, as the available Quick Answers become more varied and complex, Chrome OS will use additional information to help Google know what you might be looking for. If you have the Google Assistant-enabled and give it permission to view your screen’s contents, Quick Answers will use the rest of the page to figure out the context of your search.

As this feature is only just now being developed, and the “feature freeze” date for Chrome 80 has already passed, we likely won’t see even an early version of Quick Answers arrive until Chrome OS 81.

