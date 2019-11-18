Microsoft is set to kill off its Halo-inspired voice assistant Cortana on Android and iOS from January 2020 in select regions.

In a crowded voice assistant space, Microsoft offered a recognizable character from the Halo video game franchise on Windows 10 laptops and PCs but it’s clear that breaking into the mobile segment has been harder than expected. The move to kill Cortana on Android and iOS was confirmed on new support pages for those in the UK, Canada, and Australia (via The Verge).

That means from January 31st, 2020, you’ll no longer be able to download the Cortana app from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store. It also means that those using the Microsoft Launcher on their Android phones will no longer be able to access Cortana and the voice assistant features it brings.

To make your personal digital assistant as helpful as possible, we’re integrating Cortana into your Microsoft 365 productivity apps. As part of this evolution, on January 31st, 2020, we’re ending support for the Cortana app on Android and iOS in your market. At that point, the Cortana content you created–such as reminders and lists–will no longer function in the Cortana mobile app or Microsoft Launcher, but can still be accessed through Cortana on Windows. Also, Cortana reminders, lists, and tasks are automatically synced to the Microsoft To Do app, which you can download to your phone for free. After January 31st, 2020, the Cortana mobile app on your phone will no longer be supported and there will be an updated version of Microsoft Launcher with Cortana removed.

Of course, you’ll notice that there is no mention of the US. It’s not clear how this will affect support for Cortana on Android and iOS after January 31st, 2020. This could mean that Cortana lives on just in the US but we’re not sure how long that may remain the case.

Despite being available on Android and iOS since 2015, it’s clear that Cortana has faced stiff competition from the far more integrated Siri and Google Assistant on mobile devices. That said, a Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge: “Cortana is an integral part of our broader vision to bring the power of conversational computing and productivity to all our platforms and devices.”

“To make Cortana as helpful as possible, we’re integrating Cortana deeper into your Microsoft 365 productivity apps, and part of this evolution involves ending support for the Cortana mobile app on Android and iOS.”

Microsoft notes that any Cortana-created reminders and lists will stop working from late January but you’ll still be able to create these on your Windows 10 PC or laptop. With that in mind, now might be the time to migrate from Cortana if you are using the voice assistant.

