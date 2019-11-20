Samsung has just given its official music app a couple of big upgrades. With the latest Samsung Music update, both Android 10 and Android Auto are supported.

Noted by the folks at SamMobile, the latest update to Samsung Music delivers support for Android 10. This makes sense, of course, since Samsung is actively beta testing that update on Galaxy S10, Note 10, and even S9/Note 9 models. It’s only a matter of time until the update hits all users and the Music app will need to be working by then.

More importantly, though, this update also finally delivers Android Auto support in Samsung Music. Once you open Android Auto the app shows as an option both on the in-car display and the Android Auto for Phone Screens app. In either case, you’ll get a relatively bare-bones interface that’s still well-optimized for driving.

The interface for Samsung Music in Android Auto also has an expandable menu which includes buttons for the queue, shuffle, and repeat. There’s also a way to see songs you’ve stored on your device.

Android 10 and Android Auto support are both live in Samsung Music v16.2.20.19 which is rolling out now on the Google Play Store and the Galaxy Store.

