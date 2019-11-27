How to use Google Chrome’s built-in password manager

Passwords are the bane of our internet existence. It’s impossible to remember them all. It’s even harder to come up with good ones. A password manager is highly recommended, but did you know that Chrome already has one built-in?

There are plenty of great third-party password managers out there, but Google essentially Sherlocked them by putting a password manager directly into the Chrome browser. You probably already know that Chrome offers to remember your passwords. You may even have noticed that, recently, Chrome offers to generate strong passwords for you when you register or update credentials with a site.

What you might not know is that you can access and manage those passwords manually. For example, if you forget a password, you can look it up in the manager. All you need is your administrator password for that computer or your Google account password, depending on how you access the information.

Getting to the Google Chrome password manager

Google has changed the process of getting to the password manager quite a few times since it first became available. Right now, you simply have to click your profile icon at the top right of the browser window.

Then click “Passwords”, which should take you here.

You can toggle password saving and auto sign-in here, or click the link to change over to the web-based interface for the password manager in your Google account. If you look at individual site entries below this section, you’ll see something like this. I’ve deleted usernames from this screenshot.

Click on the eye icon and enter the password if prompted. That will show you the password in plain text. Pretty useful right?

