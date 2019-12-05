Alphabet-owned DeepMind is widely regarded as the premiere artificial intelligence research lab. Co-founder Mustafa Suleyman announced today that he’s joining Google directly.

Suleyman started DeepMind in 2010 with current CEO Demis Hassabis and Chief Scientist Shane Legg. Originally chief product officer, the Google acquisition in 2014 saw him become head of Applied AI, or finding real-world applications to apply new technologies.

This includes the Streams app for nurses and doctors that’s essentially an AI-powered assistant to aid in identifying health issues. It partnered with hospitals in the UK to trial it. As part of Google Health’s inception last year, the DeepMind Health team working on Streams was folded into Google.

In late August, Suleyman took “some personal time for a break,” leading to some speculation about his role. However, he noted that he was “looking forward to being back in the saddle at DeepMind soon.” He’s a big proponent of AI ethics.

After a wonderful decade at DeepMind, I’m very excited to announce that I’ll be joining @Kent_Walker, @JeffDean and the fantastic team at Google to work on opportunities & impacts of applied AI technologies. Can't wait to get going! More in Jan as I start the new job! — Mustafa Suleyman (@mustafasuleymn) December 5, 2019

This morning, Suleyman tweeted that he’s joining Google directly to “work on opportunities & impacts of applied AI technologies” after ten years at DeepMind. This includes collaborating with Google AI chief Jeff Dean and SVP of global affairs Kent Walker. He will the start the new role — with an unspecified title — in January.

Optics-wise, this move comes following Sundar Pichai taking the role of Alphabet CEO. With Google bringing in Suleyman, this could be a sign of growing integration and desire to get AI technologies out of the research lab and into shipping products. DeepMind has previously collaborated on:

