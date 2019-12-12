Night Sight is one of the Pixel’s most advertisable features by virtue of everyone having experience with trying and failing to take a picture in the dark. Google this morning released its latest ad for the camera featuring Santa Claus.

At 30-seconds, it’s brief and to the point with the song playing a big role in framing the premise. We see a figure that’s clearly Santa sneaking back up the chimney after laying presents under a Christmas tree. Somebody then tries to take a picture of that moment only for the scene to be too dark.

The Pixel Night Sight Santa ad then cycles to various snapshots that are also too dark, not capturing all of St. Nick, or blurry. It’s only during the final third of the clip do we realize this is a Google advertisement.

With a “This year, capture all the magic” tagline, a Pixel 4 appears to snap a dark scene that’s only illuminated by Christmas lights. The Google Camera app is set to Night Sight mode and shows the full “Hold still” sequence. We see that the final shot is hilariously Santa eating from a plate of cookies.

Wait and see some holiday magic in the making with Night Sight on Pixel 4. Hey, who’s eating all our milk and cookies?

The ad ends with “Night Sight” named, and how it’s “Only on Google Pixel.” The company ‘G’ logo is made of the moon as Santa’s sleigh and reindeer fly by to the sound of jingle bells.

