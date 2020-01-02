Smart security cameras can be an extremely useful tool, but they can also be a cause for concern when it comes to privacy. This week, a potentially serious security issue has appeared with Xiaomi’s smart cameras when viewed through a Google Nest Hub.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

A Reddit user found that his Google Nest Hub wasn’t displaying a camera feed from his Xiaomi device when asked. Rather, the Hub was showing feeds from what appears to be cameras in the homes of random people who bought the same hardware. Each time he asked for a feed, a new camera appeared showing a still from that other person as can be seen below. There are also several examples on the Reddit post including an image of a sleeping baby.

There are a lot of questions around this, but we can assume that this probably has nothing to do wit the Google Nest Hub. Rather, it’s likely an issue with Xiaomi’s software. The camera’s owner noted it was a Xiaomi Mijia camera running on firmware version 3.5.1_00.66.

Update: Google tells us that it is aware of the issue and is in contact with Xiaomi to fix the problem. The cause it still unclear, but for now, Google is disabling integration with Xiaomi devices on Google Home/Nest hardware.

We’re aware of the issue and are in contact with Xiaomi to work on a fix. In the meantime, we’re disabling Xiaomi integrations on our devices.

When we first encountered this post on Reddit, there were no reports of the issue from any other users. Now, several hours later, no one else has replicated the issue which makes it seem like it might be just affecting a very limited number of people. That doesn’t mean this isn’t a huge security issue with Xiaomi’s cameras, but it doesn’t seem particularly widespread at the least. The limited scope of who’s affected also means this should be taken with a grain of salt.

Xiaomi isn’t really alone when it comes to issues like this. Not long ago, Google’s Nest had a bug discovered which let used Nest cameras feed information to previous account holders until that was patched.

Our Ryan Kovatch pointed out that, more than likely, this is a caching issue similar to a recent issue Steam encountered.

As mentioned, this is only a case of one but it’s still a cause for concern. If you have a Xiaomi camera in your home, especially in a sensitive area, it might not be a bad idea to stop using it until Xiaomi or Google have made comment on the matter.

More on Nest Hub:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: