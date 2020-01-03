According to a new report, more than 90% of all smartphones sold at the major US carrier brick-and-mortar stores in December had either an Apple or Samsung logo.

Research conducted by analysis firm Wave7 Research suggests that the average American is far more likely to stick to what they know than pick up a device from a lesser known brand (via PC Mag). Apple and Samsung accounted for 94% of postpaid sales at Verizon stores, 95% at AT&T stores, 94% at Sprint stores, and 91% at T-Mobile stores according to the research firm.

In December, the iPhone 11 was the top seller on the iOS side. The Samsung Galaxy S10 was the top-selling Android phone at the four major carriers. The Google Pixel lineup only accounted between 2% and 4% of sales at each of the four carriers.

OnePlus accounted for just over 2% of sales at T-Mobile stores — the only US carrier that offers devices from the firm. While the numbers are pretty startling, it makes a lot of sense, especially when you ask the non-tech initiated: Android usually equals Samsung.

According to Wave7, there is far more fierce competition in prepaid sales. Naturally, sales of $1,000 smartphones tend to be much lower in this area. That said, four of the top five devices at Boost in December 2019 were iOS or Samsung. Oddly, the fifth top seller on the list according to this research was the LG Stylo 5.

These US sales figures are quite different from what appears to be happening in the rest of the world. Three of the top global smartphone vendors in the form of Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi are not available in the US. However, maybe we’ll see this change in the coming years.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: