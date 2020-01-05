CES 2020 kicks off in just a couple of days and the 9to5 team is making their way into Vegas. At LVCC, Google is already setting up another massive outdoor booth for CES 2020 and we got to take a quick sneak peek while things were being set up.

Since CES 2020 isn’t fully open yet, we can’t get into the Google booth in full – stay tuned this week for a full tour – but we can see some of what Google is preparing to showcase. As per usual, the main focus is a heavy push on Google Assistant and new third-party devices.

Like with Google’s CES 2019 booth, we could see several different types of Assistant products such as speakers and connected smart home devices. A couple of vehicles were also on display to show off the new Android Auto both inside and outside of the booth. Out front, the Google booth also has some huge displays showing off smart display functionality such as playing Netflix or asking for weather details.

Inside of the booth, Made by Google products are also shown all over with the Nest Hub Max and Pixel 4 XL on several displays. There were also sections for Pixel and Nest. There was even a small area dedicated to showing off Stadia.

Our own Seth Weintraub has also been in town for a few days and he spotted that the Las Vegas Monorail still has the same “Hey Google” branding it’s had for a few years in a row. We’re betting Google has rented that out on a continuous basis. He also noticed the Volvo XC40 in the back which is probably there to show off its native Android Auto software.

The best part of the booth as a whole? There’s a slide around the back to finish off this year’s “Google Assistant Journey.” The multi-colored slide slips into a pool of plastic balls. Needless to say, we’ll have an entire post just dedicated to the experience of the slide. Hopefully, complete with amusement park-style pictures.

CES 2020 starts on Tuesday, but you can stay tuned here to 9to5Google for our continued coverage through the week! There’s quite a bit to get excited about this year…

