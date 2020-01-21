The January 2020 security patch is now rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and the Galaxy Note 9.

For those with the Galaxy Note 9, it’s worth noting that this update is the second Android 10-based update to head to the former flagship since the full OS upgrade (via SamMobile). It has already started rolling out in Europe, with reports from Germany confirming that firmware version N960FXXS4DTA1 is now available.

We’re still pretty sure that the Galaxy S8 and S8+ won’t be getting the Android 10 update but it’s still in line to get regular security patches — including the January 2020 patch. The January update for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ comes in the form of firmware version G950*XXS6DTA1. This update does appear to have a wider rollout than the January patch for the Note 9, as it’s heading out in a few European countries including France, Hungary, Poland, and the Netherlands.

All patches fix five critical vulnerabilities within the Android system, while it also protects against 17 vulnerabilities that only affect Samsung Galaxy devices. We’re expecting the update to have a wider rollout over the coming days and weeks. If you have the Galaxy S8, S8+ or Note 9, it may be worthwhile heading to your system Settings > Software update panel and checking manually for the January patch.

Alternatively, if you have seen the update on your device, be sure to let us know where you’re based down in the comments section below. We’d expect a slightly longer wait for North America as localizations and Exynos-to-Snapdragon optimizations are made.

