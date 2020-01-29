For quite some time, Google’s “One Today” app has made it really easy to support nonprofit charities from a wide variety of causes. After a few years, though, Google is set to kill off One Today, and it’s only giving users a single week’s notice.

Not to be confused with Google One, the storage hub for your account, One Today has been available since 2013. In an email to its users today (via Android Police), Google explains that a decline in the use of One Today over the years triggered the company to shut things down.

Beyond just allowing for easy donations to nonprofits, the One Today app also hosted projects with photos and videos showing how your donation is helping the cause. The app also provided users with a single receipt at the end of the year to be used for tax deductions.

Google One Today will be shut down next week, on February 6. By that date, 100% of funds donated prior will be sent to the relevant nonprofit organizations. After the 6th, the app will be turned off and all projects deleted.

Hello, We have an important update to share with you. We launched Google One Today seven years ago to help people donate to causes they care about. In the last few years, we have seen donors choose other products to fundraise for their favorite nonprofits. As a result, we will shut down One Today on February 6, 2020. New nonprofits will no longer be able to sign up for One Today. The Google One Today app will be turned off, and any open projects will be deleted. We will ensure that 100% of funds donated on One Today prior to February 6 are disbursed to the relevant nonprofits. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the One Today team. Thank you for your donations and partnership. The Google One Today team

Google One Today wasn’t exactly a well-known product, so its loss probably won’t be felt by a ton of people. Still, it’s a shame to see such a useful concept go to waste.

