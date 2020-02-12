Some iPhone and iPad users unhappy with changes to the Mail app in iOS 13 have turned to third-party clients. Google announced today that Gmail for iOS will soon support the native Files app for browsing and uploading attachments.

Tapping the paper clip icon in the top-right corner next to the send button still opens a gray sheet with carousels for “Camera roll,” “Drive,” and the ability to “Attach money” with Google Pay.

The second section for “Attachments” — renamed from “Recent attachments” — now features a folder icon to immediately open the native iOS Files picker. From there, the experience of searching, selecting, and uploading documents or photos is similar to other apps that feature this support.

The ability for Gmail on iOS to upload attachments from Files is rolling out starting today. It will be available for all users over the next two weeks. It’s not clear whether this is a server-side change or requires a new version of the app.

