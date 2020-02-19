After some hints, an updated roadmap, and extensive beta program, the Android 10 update is now rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S9 with Germany and those on Verizon’s Xfinity network in the US first in line.

The update brings with it the stable One UI 2.0 update which we’ve taken a closer look at on the Galaxy Note 10+ in recent weeks. Considering that a very recent roadmap hinted at a February release in the Netherlands, getting Android 10 a few days early feels like a gift.

Update 02/19: The Android 10 update is now rolling out for the Verizon Samsung Galaxy Note 9 after several posters over on the /r/GalaxyNote9 subreddit confirmed that they have received the OTA file. If you’re a Verizon subscriber, you should be able to experience OneUI 2.0 on your carrier-locked handset. Now might be the time to head to Settings > System updates panel and give it a refresh if you’re still waiting for OneUI 2.0.

Update 02/05: AT&T has confirmed that the Android 10 rollout has started for its carrier-locked Galaxy S9 and S9+ devices, with confirmations in a Reddit megathread of more international rollouts including Romania, Australia, Belgium, Serbia, plus a ton more (via Android Police).

Update 02/03: Great news for those of you with the unlocked US Note 9, as the Android 10 update is now confirmed to be rolling out (via SamMobile). At 1.9GB, this is an expectedly sizeable update, so we’d advise downloading over Wi-Fi to avoid any major data usage charges.

The update also comes with the January 2020 security patch and comes in firmware version N960U1UEU3DTA5. If you do have the unlocked model in the US, now might be the time to check your System updates panel for the OTA file.

Update 1/30: Despite the fact that the S10 series has all but been updated, the Galaxy S10 5G has been left out in the cold in the US. However, the Android 10 rollout appears to have started for those on T-Mobile in the US. Firmware version G977TUVU3BSL5 is now rolling out to the superfast smartphone right now (via SamMobile). It may be worthwhile checking if you haven’t already.

Update 1/29: Good news for US Note 9 owners as it appears the Android 10 rollout has started according to SamMobile. The software version for this Android 10 update is N960USQU3DTA4, however, it’s worth noting that this may change depending on your local carrier. It’s also great to see that the January 2020 security patch is included in the update.

If you’re in the US and have the Galaxy Note 9, it may be worthwhile checking your device Software updates panel regularly as the rollout continues over the coming days and weeks.

Confirmation has come from Reddit, with posters in the US and Germany sharing information on the Android 10 upgrades they’ve received on their Galaxy S9 and S9+ devices. This is especially great news for those in the US, as often we see Exynos hardware get updates ahead of Snapdragon models. It also is a big hint that we’ll see the “big four” US carriers start rolling out their own localized update versions.

Being a full OS upgrade, this is a sizeable update at around 2GB and will bring with it firmware version G9600USQU7DTA5 and even includes the January 2020 security patch. It’s a little smaller for those in Germany at around 1.8GB but it too comes with the January patch.

Samsung has really done a superb job at getting all of the main Samsung Galaxy flagships right up to date with Android 10 this time around. Although we likely won’t see the Galaxy Note 8 and S8 get the upgrade, those with the S9, Note 9, S10 and Note 10 can now enjoy all of the benefits of OneUI 2.0 — with all updates being released within weeks of each other.

If you do have the Samsung Galaxy S9 and have seen the Android 10 update on your device, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below. We expect a wider rollout to happen over the coming days and weeks as more OS localizations are made.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: