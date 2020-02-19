Earlier this month, we reported how Google is already testing YouTube Music’s cloud library internally with employees. An official support document today details how the functionality will work, suggesting that a launch is coming soon.

Add your personal music collection to your YouTube Music library by uploading your songs and albums. Once your music is uploaded, you can use YouTube Music to play your uploaded music as part of your listening experience.

Once live, you’ll be able to upload songs and albums by visiting music.youtube.com on the web. Users can drag files or tap their profile icon in the top-right corner and open “Upload music.” YouTube Music supports FLAC, M4A, MP3, OGG, and WMA files with associated metadata and album art included. A progress bar notes progress with subsequent confirmation message.

Google warns how “your uploaded music may take some time to show up in your library, even after it has been successfully uploaded.” The service will automatically remove duplicates from your library.

Your content will appear in the Library tab > Songs/Albums > Uploads, as well as search with a new “Uploads” filter. With this launch, Google is not yet migrating Play Music libraries. Existing users are advised to “stay tuned” for a way to “seamlessly transfer your music.”

If you are looking to transfer your entire Google Play Music library, stay tuned – we will be providing a way to seamlessly transfer your music. Nothing is changing with Google Play Music right now. When we do replace Google Play Music with YouTube Music, we’ll be sure to give you plenty of advance notice.

This cloud library is available “even if you are not currently a YouTube Music Premium subscriber,” with playback ad-free and available offline. Content can also be Casted and played on smart speakers. This feature is not yet live on several accounts we checked this afternoon.

