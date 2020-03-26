While the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses have to try and operate as normal to serve their customers properly. This week, OnePlus has announced some measures it is taking to make this time easier on its customers in need by extending return policies and warranties.

In a forum post, OnePlus discusses some of the measures the support team is taking in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. Effective now, the company is enforcing “enhanced cleaning procedures, strict hygiene, sanitation requirements, and requiring work from home in accordance with guidance from local government and public health authorities” in all locations.

Importantly for OnePlus customers, the company is also extending return policies and warranty periods. Any warranty on a OnePlus smartphone that was set to expire between March 1st and May 30th has been extended to May 31st. In this time of financial uncertainty for many, that extra time may be important if someone happens to break their smartphone.

Further, OnePlus is extending return periods. Generally, returns are valid for 15 days after delivery from the company’s store, but that is now extended to 30 days. OnePlus is also providing free shipping in both directions on all returns, replacements, and repairs.

To compliment both of these other changes, OnePlus is also working on a new “back-up device” program. This would apparently offer a loaner device to customers while their phone is in for repair. Though, this may only be available in North America and Europe at launch.

…we are also working on a back-up device program that will allow you to stay connected with your loved ones if your phone is out for repair. Initially, the back-up device program will be in the pilot stage available for Europe and North America with limited stock, however, we will do our best to support you.

