As a firm mainly offering devices for the business and education sectors, the brand new CTL VX11 Chromebook might fit the bill for homeschooling at under $210.

This is undoubtedly a budget device, relying on an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 32GB of onboard storage, and 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. That might not set the world alight, but the 11.6-inch Chromebook might be the perfect work companion for most office and school-related tasks (via Android Police).

It’s not clear what the exact resolution of the display is, but as AP notes it would be surprising if it were greater than 1366 by 768. With the pricing in mind, it’s also not touch-enabled, so you’ll have to rely on keyboard and touchpad (or mouse) input. Although with two USB 3.0, two USB-C ports, an SD card slot, headphone jack, and HD camera, you have plenty of hardware on offer given the pricing.

One neat inclusion is the IP-rated design, which combined with a durable drop-resistant design, 180-degree display hinge, reinforced ports, hinges, and power plugs, this might be a fantastic option for younger children to get school work done from when you’re on lockdown.

The CTL VX11 Chromebook is available for pre-order right now, but while aimed at schools and businesses, you can pick it up direct from the CTL website. The firm has the VX11 listed as shipping in “late spring.”

