Google Play Pass makes hundreds of apps and games free for Android users, and now Google is offering a special deal to get you to try it out. For the next few weeks, Google Play Pass is offering an extended 30-day trial.

Announced on Twitter, Google Play is extending all free trials of Play Pass from 14 days to 30 days. Just like before, this grants users the ability to get hundreds of apps and games for free or without ads with a $4.99 monthly fee tacked on after the trial ends. Some notable titles include Stardew Valley, Star Wars: KOTOR, Monument Valley 2, Bridge Constructor: Portal, and many others. The list is growing, too.

Of course, this new extended trial is only available to those who haven’t already tried Play Pass in the past. Further, you’ll need to be living in the United States as Play Pass still hasn’t expanded to other countries.

This special offer is only available through May 14, so you’ll want to sign up for your trial on Google’s site or through the Play Store app before that date to get the 30-day trial instead of just 14 days.

If you do sign up for the Play Pass free trial, you can always cancel if you don’t feel you’re getting enough value for the $4.99 subscription. To do that, Google has a handy guide on canceling a Play Pass subscription.

Take time for Play. Enjoy Google Play Pass, your 🎟️ to hundreds of games and apps without ads or in-app purchases, for an extended 30-day free trial. Offer ends May 14, 2020. Terms apply. https://t.co/XV2ft1tufZ #PlayPass pic.twitter.com/SkgYHJyqT9 — Google Play (@GooglePlay) April 6, 2020

