Earlier this month, Google noted how coronavirus-related searches are surpassing its most common and consistent queries. For its part, the company is surfacing resources everywhere from Search to Assistant. Google Discover is now compiling COVID-19 news into one glanceable card.

Some Discover users today are seeing a new COVID-19 news card that lists three articles together. A small image is located at the right, while only the headline, publication name, and when the article was published appear.

This format does away with the article preview, while there’s a newspaper icon in the bottom-right corner that opens the Google News “Full coverage” page. “More about COVID-19” will load a feed of news articles right in Discover, while the last updated time is noted up top.

While Discover has always been tied to Google News, this is a rather apparent example of the latter service appearing in the former. This topic-based approach format is particularly ideal given the torrent of articles being published. In the case of Discover, it’s more useful to get through all of them in one go rather than encountering them sporadically. This unified news list does not appear to be widely rolled out yet.

Meanwhile, Assistant’s Snapshot feed has tweaked its COVID-19 alert card to include a carousel of “Related videos.” Now minimized by default, there are five clips from the World Health Organization to accompany the suggestion chips below.

Thanks RKBDI!

