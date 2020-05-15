Last September, federal and state governments announced an antitrust investigation into Google. A new report today says that the US Department of Justice and state attorneys general are likely to proceed with a lawsuit in the coming months.

According to the Wall Street Journal this afternoon, “the “Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are likely to file antitrust lawsuits against Alphabet Inc.’s Google.” Over the past few months, both groups have requested and received various documents from the company.

The DOJ could file “as soon as this summer,” with Google’s dominant position in advertising described as “one of its points of emphasis.” However, it could also more generally focus on Search.

The investigation led by states is also focused on online advertising, with a case likely coming in the fall. Separate complaints from different groups of states are also possible. However, it’s not yet clear whether the group will file their own lawsuits or join the federal government’s.

In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, Google did not comment on the likely antitrust lawsuit:

‘We continue to engage with the ongoing investigations led by the Department of Justice and Attorney General Paxton, and we don’t have any updates or comments on speculation. Our focus is firmly on providing services that help consumers, support thousands of businesses and enable increased choice and competition,’ a Google spokeswoman said.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: