Google’s Pixel lineup finally expanded its reach in 2019 with the debut of the Pixel 3a on more US carriers, and the Pixel 4 followed closely behind. That included a wide debut on T-Mobile and Sprint, but right now, T-Mobile has removed the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 from its online store completely.

Earlier this year, Google’s Pixel 4 XL disappeared from T-Mobile’s online store, but the Pixel 3a and 4 both remained for sale. T-Mobile never explained the removal and simply left customers to only purchase the phones unlocked.

As of May 5, the direct listings for the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL are all redirecting to T-Mobile’s main page for available smartphones. There are still some pages available that show the devices such as a “discover” page for the Pixel 4 and a deals page too, but there are no product listings available at all.

Update 5/20: T-Mobile has brought back the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to its online store. We’ve not heard much else regarding the Pixel displays in the carrier’s retail stores, but the 64GB black models of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are back on the site.

The Pixel 3a has not been restored.

Note that “Google” no longer appears under smartphone brands

Accessories for Pixel products have also been stripped from the store, with only a couple still appearing. The only remaining Google products in T-Mobile’s online store are the newly released Pixel Buds — which are out of stock — as well as several of Google’s smart home products.

To clarify the situation, we reached out to Google and T-Mobile. Google said that are no changes regarding its relationship with T-Mobile and the carrier told us that they are “still carrying Pixels.” Due to “limited inventory,” though, T-Mobile is apparently only stocking Pixel units in physical stores and leaving online sales up to Sprint. All Google Pixel devices including 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4, and 4 XL are live on Sprint’s website, but apparently those devices won’t be sold in Sprint stores.

We’ve asked for — but did not receive — further clarification on this reasoning as it seems highly confusing to buyers. After all, the three-generation-old OnePlus 6T is still listed on T-Mobile’s online store, so why would the Pixel 4 and 3a series that don’t have successors be removed? Also, why would this only affect Pixel smartphones?

Adding a bit more confusion to this, a source told us that T-Mobile retail locations cannot order Google Pixel products and that carrier stores are removing Pixel displays from stores starting next week. T-Mobile had no comment on that claim.

What does all of this mean for the Pixel on T-Mobile going forward? If Google is correct and saying there are “no changes” in the relationship, we should expect the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 to debut on the carrier. Understandably, the Sprint merger is probably causing chaos for T-Mobile when it comes to inventory and smartphone sales, but this whole situation just seems strange.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

