Realme debuts first TVs w/ Google’s Android TV, affordable prices, Dolby Audio

- May. 25th 2020 8:19 am PT

Google’s Android TV has become fairly popular among Indian TV offerings from the likes of Xiaomi to OnePlus. Now, Realme has debuted its self-branded smart TVs using Google’s Android TV with an overall solid offering.

The Realme Smart TV lineup consists of just two models, one with a 32-inch HD panel and another with a 43-inch FHD (1080p) panel. Realme is using Android TV on both models that delivers support for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and other apps from the Google Play Store, too. Realme also highlights the “Chroma Boost Picture Engine” that apparently lets the screen hit 400 nits of brightness. The panel also has quad speakers built in with 24W of power and Dolby Audio. Realme also launched a soundbar to go along with that.

Under the hood, though, specs aren’t especially impressive. There’s a quad-core MediaTek processor that ought to be fine, but it’s paired with just 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. That’s not exactly ideal for the platform.

Still, the pricing here is pretty good. The 32-inch model costs just Rs. 12,999. Directly converted, that’s just over $170 USD. The 43-inch model goes up to Rs. 21,999, or about $290 USD. Sales start online on June 2 from Realme’s own website and Flipkart, too.

