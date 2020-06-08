Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ hits new low, Anker accessories from $11, more in today’s best deals

Monday’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy S20+ at $950, Anker Accessories from $11, and the Lenovo Smart Clock is $50. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB hits lowest ever

Today only, Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Smartphone with 128GB of storage, in Cosmic Black, Gray or Cloud Blue for $950. That’s $250 off list price and $50 less than we’ve seen this flagship phone at Amazon. This is Samsung’s current flagship phone and will be “futureproofed” into the 5G era with industry-leading camera with that Space Zoom, quick charge your headphones right from the phone, and more.

Anker’s latest Amazon sale from $11

Anker is back with a new Amazon sale today headlined by its Soundcore Life P2 Truly Wireless Earbuds at $45. Regularly $60, today’s deal is a $15 discount from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. These popular truly wireless earbuds sport a familiar, AirPods-like design along with up to 40 hours of playback on a full charge. Plus, they are IPX7 waterproof, so you can take them to the beach, on long runs, and more. Check out the rest of today’s sale here.

Lenovo’s Smart Clock is at $50

Best Buy currently offers the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $50. Typically fetching $79, like you’ll find at Target right now, today’s offer is good for a 36% discount, comes within $10 of the 2020 low, and is the second-best we’ve seen this year. Lenovo’s Assistant-enabled display is perfect for the bedside table and gives you full access to Google’s digital helper for playing music and controlling one’s smart home. The built-in screen not only lets it live up to the Smart Clock name, but also means you’ll be able to pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and more.

