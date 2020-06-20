Spotify takes notes from YouTube Music, prepares video integration

- Jun. 20th 2020 4:48 pm PT

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services available today, but like any other product it can improve to better compete with others. Following in the footsteps of YouTube Music, Spotify is apparently starting to build out a new video player on “Now Playing” UI.

As enabled by Jane Wong and shared on Twitter, Spotify is apparently planning to create a tabbed interface for the “Now Playing” screen which enables different options for what content is shown on that screen. These new tabs would include typical album art, “Canvas,” and an entirely new video section.

“Canvas” is the Spotify feature that shows a brief video clip in place of album art. It’s not a full music video, but it’s a neat little animation.

New, though, is the video tab which, presumably, would show full music videos within the Spotify app. Spotify has integrated video content in the past, but as it stands today that content is either difficult to find or completely non-existent for most songs and albums.

In it’s currently enabled state, Spotify says it is “still exploring” what to do here, but the implications are obvious. Spotify is almost certainly planning to show full music videos of some sort on this section, just like YouTube Music offers.

