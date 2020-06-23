The Android 10 update is now rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 and Tab S5e, making them some of the few Android tablets running the latest OS.

Fans and owners of the Tab S4 and Tab S5e will undoubtedly be happy to see that they will soon be getting Android 10 running on two of the few Android tablets that we can recommend.

Android 10 has begun rolling out for the Tab S5e in the UK, with firmware version T725XXU1BTF7 bringing the latest OS upgrade in a sizeable 2GB package — alongside the June 2020 security patch (via SamMobile). We’re not sure if this update comes as One UI 2.0 or 2.1, which would potentially bring with it a ton of potential camera and software features.

That said, you will still get the improved system dark theme, improved animations and transitions, the infinitely better Android 10 gestures, plus tons more on top. This should be quite the update for the Tab S5e but will be a far greater leap for the Tab S4.

Reports suggest that LTE versions of the Galaxy Tab S4 in France are now receiving Android 10 (via SamMobile). While we are still not quite sure which version of One UI is heading out to the Tab S5e, we can confirm that One UI 2.1 is available for the Tab S4.

Once you upgrade to firmware version T835XXU4CTF5 on your LTE Galaxy Tab S4, you’ll get the June 2020 security patch, all of the previously mentioned Android 10 tweaks, plus new features for a ton of the stock pre-installed apps, improved camera and gallery, alongside a few more tweaks here and there.

If you have either tablet you should see the Android 10 update rolling out in the UK and France respectively. We expect a wider rollout over the coming days and weeks. Alternatively, if you see the Android 10 update on your Tab S4 or Tab S5e, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

