[Update: Fixed] Google Store outage marks most products as ‘unavailable’

A Google Store outage this afternoon sees buyers unable to make most purchases. The issue is worldwide and impacts all first-party devices.

While you can still browse product listings and search, the blue “Buy” button in the top-right corner is grayed out and instead says “Unavailable.” This affects flagship products like the Pixel 4, Pixelbook Go, and Smart Displays.

If you do get to the configuration page, all hardware is listed as being “out of stock,” with ‘joining the waitlist’ offered instead.

Third-party accessories do not appear to be affected and can be added to your cart. For example, I was able to reach the final step before purchasing for this laptop backpack. That said, given the issues, you should likely delay your purchase until everything is sorted out.

The Order history page is still available and provides critical details.

All stores, including the US and UK sites, are impacted this afternoon. According to Droid-Life, error messages acknowledge the issue on Google’s end and that the company is “working on fixing the problem.”

Update: Purchasing capabilities returned at around 5 PM PT.

