We often see the Facebook-owned WhatsApp add new features and functions in beta updates and recently we very briefly got a glimpse of upcoming animated stickers.

We’re not quite sure how anticipated animated stickers are by WhatsApp users but we have seen them come to other third-party messaging platforms over the past few years. That makes WhatsApp one of the notable absentees for the animated add-on.

However, according to WABetaInfo, the feature very briefly appeared in beta version 2.20.194.7 for Android and 2.20.70.26 for iOS. For those on Android though, the WhatsApp version 2.20.194.9 beta update quickly removed the option to send animated stickers. Those that stuck with version 2.20.194.7 update should still retain the ability to send animated stickers though.

If you have avoided updating, you can also download and install third-party sticker packs and see them animated when sent. However, they won’t animate until you send them within a chat or direct message.

As WABetaInfo notes, the animated stickers do not loop when sent to a contact. However, they do seem to loop when you view them within the sticker selector. It’s unclear if WhatsApp will offer a toggle to loop stickers in the future or not.

So with that in mind, it’s clear that WhatsApp is readying proper support for animated stickers in the future but we’ll have to wait until another future beta update to learn more — after such a brief flirtation with the feature. Obviously, stickers are not necessarily as important as the recent features we’ve seen in the works for future builds of the messaging client but still another welcome addition.

