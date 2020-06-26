Google Doodle honors UK activist Olive Morris who would have been 68 today

- Jun. 26th 2020 2:00 am PT

0

Today’s — June 26th — Google Doodle in the UK is dedicated to the activist Olive Morris on what would have been her 68th birthday.

A prominent figure and voice in the fight against discrimination within the United Kingdom during the 1970s, Morris fought tirelessly to break down the outdated social norms of the time. Born in St. Catherine, Jamaica on this day in 1952, she moved to London before her 10th birthday.

However, it was not until 17 that Olive Morris became more involved in activism. After witnessing the arrest and assault of a Nigerian diplomat by Police officers under the precursor to “stop and search” laws, Morris intervened attempting to protect the diplomat. This intervention led to her own arrest, and physical assault.

This incident proved the be the catalyst, as Morris joined the Black Panthers’ Youth Collective (UK) shortly afterwards. As an activist, Olive Morris took on social inequality within vast portions of British society during the late 1960s and 1970s. She headed protests and demonstrations in various locations and eventually founded the Brixton Black Women’s Group in 1973 — one of Great Britain’s first networks for black women.

Morris left secondary school with no qualifications but was able to enrol at Manchester University, where she earned a degree in social sciences. Throughout her time in Manchester, Olive Morris continued to fight for the rights of international students’ alongside her other endeavours.

After a period of travelling across the globe, she returned to the UK in 1978 and founded the Organisation of Women of Asian and African Descent. This group is considered an instrumental organisation as a rallying movement for change within Britain at the time.

Olive Morris sadly passed away in 1979 aged just 27 after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Her legacy lives on though, as today’s Doodle — designed by Matt Cruickshank — features Morris’ portrait on a wall in South London, surrounded by the local community in which she lived.

More Google Doodles:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Doodle

Google Doodle

Google's homepage is one of the most-viewed web pages around the globe, and often, the company uses that page to draw attention to historic events, celebrations, or current events such as "coronavirus helpers" and more using Doodles. The colorful drawings are changed on a regular basis.

About the Author

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL