The Pixel 3a launched last May at Google I/O and it’s still not clear when its rumored replacement will be announced or launched. The US Google Store today lists the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL as being “out of stock.”

Update: In a comment, Google has confirmed to us that the Google Store has “sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3a.” First-party sales are still available in other countries, but stock will not be replenished.

Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3a. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 3a, the product is available from some partners while supplies last.

Update 2: A day later, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have been removed from the Google Fi store. The MVNO yesterday still listed the devices as having “limited quantities.”

Original 7/1, 9:37 a.m. PT: The blue “Buy” button in the top-right corner of the Pixel 3a’s retail page has been replaced by a grayed-out “Out of stock” message. Visiting the configuration page lists Verizon, Unlocked, and Google Fi as OOS.

In recent weeks, stock has dwindled especially after the last $279 price cut on the smaller phone. However, up until today, the Pixel 3a in Just Black and Clearly White have mostly remained available. The phones are still available in other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, but gone from France.

Meanwhile, the Google Fi store has a “Limited quantities available” message. Only the Just Black Pixel 3a is available with all other variants, including the bigger option, gone. This warning usually appears when Fi is running down stock of the previous generation phone after a new model has been announced.

The Pixel 3a was Made by Google’s first mid-range phone after three generations of flagship devices. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, it has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 3a at $399 features a 5.6-inch screen, while the $479 XL goes up to 6.0-inch.

There is a 12.2 MP camera on the back and 8 MP front-facer. The Pixel 3a has a 3,000mAh battery — 3700mAh on the 3a XL, with the phone available in Clearly White, Just Black, and Purple-ish. Launched with Android 10, it will see two more years of software updates.

