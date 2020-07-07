Gboard 9.6 beta lets you access Emoji 13.0 on Android 11

Last month, we previewed all the new and redesigned emoji coming with Android 11.The Gboard 9.6 beta this evening lets you access and send these new characters.

Before today, you could view the new emoji by copying from Emojipedia and pasting into a text field. The latest Gboard beta surfaces the 62 new characters, as well as 55 skin tone and gender variants, in the emoji tab.

However, you cannot use Gboard’s built-in search to find the new emoji on Android 11 Beta 1, while existing characters — like the turtle — have yet to be updated to the new style. Hopefully, both are coming with a future release.

You can send the new emoji to other users running Android 11, but they’ll appear as empty boxes on devices that have yet to introduce Emoji 13.0 support.

You can sign-up for the Gboard beta via the Play Store. The full list of new emoji, including transgender symbol and transgender flag, is below:

Smileys & Emotion : smiling face with tear, disguised face

: smiling face with tear, disguised face People & Body : pinched fingers, anatomical heart, lungs, ninja, person in tuxedo, person with veil, woman feeding baby, man feeding baby, person feeding baby, mx claus, people hugging

: pinched fingers, anatomical heart, lungs, ninja, person in tuxedo, person with veil, woman feeding baby, man feeding baby, person feeding baby, mx claus, people hugging Animals & Nature : black cat, bison, mammoth, beaver, polar bear, dodo, feather, seal, beetle, cockroach, fly, worm, potted plant

: black cat, bison, mammoth, beaver, polar bear, dodo, feather, seal, beetle, cockroach, fly, worm, potted plant Food & Drink : blueberries, olive, bell pepper, flatbread, tamale, fondue, teapot, bubble tea

: blueberries, olive, bell pepper, flatbread, tamale, fondue, teapot, bubble tea Travel & Places : rock, wood, hut, pickup truck, roller skate

: rock, wood, hut, pickup truck, roller skate Activities : magic wand, piñata, nesting dolls, sewing needle, knot

: magic wand, piñata, nesting dolls, sewing needle, knot Objects: thong sandal, military helmet, accordion, long drum, coin, boomerang, carpentry saw, screwdriver, hook, ladder, elevator, mirror, window, plunger, mouse trap, bucket, toothbrush, headstone, placard

If you want a larger preview, be sure to view last month’s gallery.

Thanks RKBDI and Dee

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: