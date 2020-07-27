At the start of the year, Google Play announced the 2020 Indie Games Festival for European, Japanese, and South Korean developers. The nine winning Android apps were announced today, along with the runner-ups.

Back in January, Google opened up submissions for the contest, with “indie” meaning having no more than 50 employees, while games must have been available before March 2020.

After receiving hundreds of submissions, Google selected 20 finalists that were originally supposed to present their apps at events in Seoul, Tokyo, and Warsaw. Of course, the company turned to online pitches in light of COVID-19.

Three 2020 Indie Games Festival winners from each region were selected, and they received Play Store promotion, consultations with Googlers, Made by Google hardware, and promotion campaigns.

Europe

Cookies Must Die by Rebel Twins, Poland: This husband and wife duo knocked it out of the park with this fun, frenzied and humorous game. It has lovely animations and engaging mechanics that will entertain whether you want to play for five minutes or five hours.

inbento by Afterburn, Poland: Eating lunch at the office inspired the concept for this family-friendly game, which is available in 17 languages. Preparing a bento lunch is serious business, and these adorable cats are here to teach you the ropes with charming yet challenging puzzles.

The White Door by Rusty Lake, Netherlands: The latest game from this two-man team is inspired by a real-life story. They impressed the jury with this unique comic strip point-and-click adventure, set in the world of the phenomenal Cube Escape and Rusty Lake series.

Japan

GIGAFALL by Shiki Game Studio: Great game for lovers of b-bit graphics and retro style where you can control the satellite lasers that orbit the Earth and destroy meteorites,

METBOY! by REBUILD GAMES: This action game has a retro style with a catchy soundtrack for those who miss old game consoles.

Wasurenaide, otona ni natte mo by GAGEX Co., Ltd: This cinematic adventure game in Minecraft style follows a boy who is looking for his father.

Korea

Heroes Restaurant by Team Tapas – if you ever dreamed of running a restaurant and fighting with a big squid at the same time, then this game is for you. It’s an interesting mix of catchy RPG mechanics and anime-style art.

Magic Survival by LEME – a casual game where you can survive by defeating spirits in a 21st-century magical civilization.

Project Mars by Moontm – an unusual game for those who aspire to colonize Mars, become a part of the space expedition, and help to make the red planet a place where people can live.

