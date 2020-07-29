Rugged Android smartphones are not all that common, but there are a few brands that carry the flag for durable tech. The Bullitt Group-built Caterpillar Cat S62 Pro is one such rugged device, and it comes with some interesting tech that you probably won’t find elsewhere.

Most smartphones come with multiple cameras with different focal lengths. The Cat S62 Pro breaks the mold by slapping a thermal imaging sensor on the rear for heat vision. A smartphone aimed at industry and potentially military application, the Cat 62 Pro is a chunky device with modest internals.

It relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, plus includes a reasonably large 4,000mAh battery that also supports fast charging. The 5.7-inch FHD+ Gorilla Glass 6 display should be sizable and durable enough for long workdays with the modest chipset.

As the headline mentions, the real core selling point of the Cat 62 Pro is the thermal imaging sensor. The Thermal by FLIR tech supposedly offers a massive fourfold increase in the number of thermal pixels. Not only that, the thermal camera software has been enhanced and improved, too. It’s able to monitor custom temperature ranges from -20C to +400°C. Any temperature fluctuations within your preset range and the phone will warn or notify you.

The other cameras on the Cat 62 Pro include a 12-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel selfie camera. Although given the industry application of these devices, they are merely added for functionality purposes. A custom side button is also included that can be set to launch almost anything on the device.

Being a rugged phone, the Cat 62 Pro also comes with an incredibly boxy, durable construction with the ability to survive numerous drops from around 2 meters onto steel or concrete. The backplate is also covered in a TPU finish that should help aid grip.

The Cat 62 Pro is now available for pre-order from catphones.com starting at $749.

