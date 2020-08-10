OxygenOS 10.5.4 is now rolling out for the affordable OnePlus Nord, which includes fixes for the display with some added camera improvements too.

Considering that a number of early adopters have encountered display tinting issues at low brightness with the OnePlus Nord, the OxygenOS 10.5.4 update will have been highly anticipated by those frustrated with their display experiences.

The fact that OxygenOS 11.0 is likely to come with the long-awaited Always-on display option means that this problem could balloon if untreated.

The OTA update was confirmed over on the OnePlus Forums and while the display improvements are notable, they are not the only additions. Updating to the latest OTA will also bring with it some other important experience tweaks.

Camera changes include improved video call quality, color accuracy, and white balance reworks for low-light selfies, the macro camera also gets some vibrancy and color accuracy boosts.

OxygenOS 10.5.4 for OnePlus Nord update changelog

System Improved launch speed of Gallery Improved display experience Fixed issue of being unable to join Red Cable Club (IN only) Fixed issue of background music pausing when launching front camera

Camera Improved quality of video calls Improved color accuracy and white balance for low-light selfies Improved vibrancy and color accuracy of macro camera

Cloud Service Fixed issue of syncing Notes (IN only)



The update should be rolling out right now but it might not be available right away. You should be able to grab it using Oxygen Updater, although while this is an anticipated update, we’re not sure if it does resolve the display tinting issues that we have also experienced.

Should you be in a region where the OnePlus Nord is available, be sure to let us know if you have seen any improvements with the OxygenOS 10.5.4 update down in the comments section below.

