Two key parts make up the life-sized creatures that appear in Google Search. The first lets you see animals in 3D, while the second — and most delightful — is viewing them in your current space with the ability to take pictures. Here’s what iOS and Android devices support Google 3D animals.
Most modern Android and iOS devices support viewing 3D animals in Google Search. This is the simple ability to “meet a life-sized tiger up close.” Your creature of choice will be displayed against a white background, and move naturally with sounds. You can fully rotate and zoom-in as they roar or eat a bamboo stalk — in the case of giant pandas.
However, what makes augmented reality really immersive is the “sense of scale and detail” gained by seeing an animal in your environment. This is done with the “View in your space” button at the bottom of the screen. Unlike the first gallery feature, there are a few technical requirements for AR and seeing a creature next to the couch or in your backyard.
How it works
Behind-the-scenes, these augmented 3D animal experiences require the support of Google’s ARCore technology. Phones and tablets have to pass a certification process to ensure that the “sensitive motion tracking” — achieved by combining a camera image and the motion sensor — works well. Also required is a “powerful enough CPU” that can run “effective real-time calculations.”
We are constantly working with manufacturers to make sure their hardware and designs meet these requirements. At the same time, we are working internally to make sure ARCore integrates well with every model we certify to provide good experiences for users.
Meanwhile, an even more advanced AR capability involves ARCore phones detecting depth. A circular button in the top-right corner lets you turn on/off “object blending” so that a 3D animal can appear behind a piece of furniture instead of just physically standing in front of the scene. Google is recognizing that the background is three-dimensional with depth and not just a flat surface. For an example, be sure to compare the GIFs available here.
‘View in your space’ troubleshooting
Below is the full list of ARCore devices, but a good shortcut to know whether your phone or tablet will support the full Google 3D animal experience is seeing whether the Google Play Services for AR app is installed on your phone. Visit the Play Store listing to check and make sure it’s up-to-date (currently version 1.16).
Update 4/6: There are 14 new additions: Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2, moto g⁸, Oppo F15, Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Reno3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Sharp AQUOS sense3 basic, Sharp S7, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Redmi Note 8T.
Update 4/14: The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are today’s most high-profile additions. Other new devices include the Infinix Mobile Note 7, Samsung Galaxy A51, A51 5G, and A71 5G.
Update 6/3: Notable additions to the list include the Sony Xperia 1 II, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and Moto G Power. Other additions are the LG K61, LG Signature Edition 2019, motorola edge, edge plus, Oppo realme 6, realme 6 Pro, Reno3, Reno3 5G, Reno3 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy A31, A41, Vivo iQOO 3 5G, Neo3 5G, Mi 10, 10 Lite 5G, 10 Pro, Poco, and Redmi K30.
Update 6/25: Alongside the launch of the ARCore Depth API, Google has added the LG V50S ThinQ, Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ 5G, and S20 Ultra 5G.
Update 8/20: The Pixel 4a is today’s most notable addition. Others include:
- Fujitsu F-51A
- Google Pixel 4a
- LG Q92
- LG style3
- LG Stylo 6
- LG VELVET 5G
- Motorola moto g⁸ power lite
- Motorola moto g pro
- Oppo A52
- Oppo A72
- Oppo A92
- Oppo A92s
- Oppo Reno3 A
- realme X50 Pro
- realme X50t 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A20
- Samsung Galaxy A20s
- Samsung Galaxy A30s
- Samsung Galaxy M31s
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Sharp AQUOS R5G
- Vivo iQOO 3 4G
- Vivo X50
- Vivo X50 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
List: Supported ARCore devices
|Brand
|Device
|Apple
|iPhone 11
|Apple
|iPhone 11 Pro
|Apple
|
iPhone 11 Pro Max
|Apple
|iPhone XR
|Apple
|
iPhone XS and XS Max
|Apple
|iPhone X
|Apple
|
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
|Apple
|
iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
|Apple
|
iPhone 6S and 6S Plus
|Apple
|iPhone SE
|Apple
|
iPad Air 3rd Generation
|Apple
|
iPad mini 5th Generation
|Apple
|
12.9-in. iPad Pro (1st Generation)
|Apple
|
12.9-in. iPad Pro (2nd Generation)
|Apple
|
12.9-in. iPad Pro (3rd Generation)
|Apple
|11-in. iPad Pro
|Apple
|10.5-in. iPad Pro
|Apple
|9.7-in. iPad Pro
|Apple
|
iPad (7th Generation)
|Apple
|
iPad (6th Generation)
|Apple
|
iPad (5th Generation)
|Apple
|
iPod touch (7th Generation)
|Asus
|ROG Phone
|Asus
|ROG Phone II
|Asus
|Zenfone 6
|Asus
|Zenfone AR
|Asus
|Zenfone ARES
|Fujitsu
|F-51A
|General Mobile
|GM 9 Plus
|Nexus 5X
|Nexus 6P
|Pixel
|Pixel XL
|Pixel 2
|Pixel 2 XL
|Pixel 3
|Pixel 3 XL
|Pixel 3a
|Pixel 3a XL
|Pixel 4
|Pixel 4 XL
|Pixel 4a
|HMD Global
|Nokia 6 (2018)
|HMD Global
|Nokia 6.1 Plus
|HMD Global
|Nokia 6.2
|HMD Global
|Nokia 7 Plus
|HMD Global
|Nokia 7.1
|HMD Global
|Nokia 7.2
|HMD Global
|Nokia 8
|HMD Global
|Nokia 8 Sirocco
|HMD Global
|Nokia 8.1
|Huawei
|Honor 8X
|Huawei
|Honor 10
|Huawei
|
Honor View 10 Lite
|Huawei
|Honor V20
|Huawei
|Mate 20 Lite
|Huawei
|Mate 20
|Huawei
|Mate 20 Pro
|Huawei
|Mate 20 X
|Huawei
|Nova 3
|Huawei
|Nova 3i
|Huawei
|Nova 4
|Huawei
|P20
|Huawei
|P20 Pro
|Huawei
|P30
|Huawei
|P30 Pro
|Huawei
|
Porsche Design Mate RS
|Huawei
|
Porsche Design Mate 20 RS
|Huawei
|Y9 2019
|Infinix Mobile
|Note 6
|Infinix Mobile
|Note 7
|Kyocera
|Torque G04
|LG
|G6
|LG
|G7 Fit
|LG
|G7 One
|LG
|G7 ThinQ
|LG
|G8 ThinQ
|LG
|G8S ThinQ
|LG
|G8X ThinQ
|LG
|
G Pad 5 10.1 FHD
|LG
|K61
|LG
|Q6
|LG
|Q70
|LG
|Q8
|LG
|Q92
|LG
|style2
|LG
|style3
|LG
|Stylo 5
|LG
|Stylo 6
|LG
|V30
|LG
|V30+
|LG
|V30+ JOJO
|LG
|
LG Signature Edition 2017
|LG
|V35 ThinQ
|LG
|
LG Signature Edition 2018
|LG
|V40 ThinQ
|LG
|V50 ThinQ
|LG
|V50S ThinQ
|LG
|
LG Signature Edition 2019
|LG
|V60 ThinQ 5G
|LG
|VELVET 5G
|Motorola
|moto g⁵ˢ plus
|Motorola
|moto g⁶
|Motorola
|moto g⁶ plus
|Motorola
|moto g⁷
|Motorola
|moto g⁷ play
|Motorola
|moto g⁷ plus
|Motorola
|moto g⁷ power
|Motorola
|moto g⁷ play
|Motorola
|moto g⁸
|Motorola
|moto g⁸ play
|Motorola
|moto g⁸ plus
|Motorola
|moto g⁸ power
|Motorola
|
moto g⁸ power lite
|Motorola
|moto g power
|Motorola
|moto g pro
|Motorola
|moto g stylus
|Motorola
|motorola edge
|Motorola
|
motorola edge plus
|Motorola
|motorola one
|Motorola
|
motorola one action
|Motorola
|
motorola one hyper
|Motorola
|
motorola one macro
|Motorola
|
motorola one power
|Motorola
|
motorola one vision
|Motorola
|
motorola one zoom
|Motorola
|moto x⁴
|Motorola
|moto z² force
|Motorola
|moto z³
|Motorola
|moto z³ play
|Motorola
|moto z⁴
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 3T
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 5
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 5T
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 6
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 6T
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 7
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 7 Pro
|OnePlus
|
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 7T
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 7T Pro
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 8
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|Oppo
|A52
|Oppo
|A72
|Oppo
|A92
|Oppo
|A92s
|Oppo
|F11 Pro
|Oppo
|F15
|Oppo
|Find X2
|Oppo
|Find X2 Pro
|Oppo
|K3
|Oppo
|K5
|Oppo
|R17 Pro
|Oppo
|Reno
|Oppo
|Reno2
|Oppo
|Reno2 F
|Oppo
|Reno2 Z
|Oppo
|Reno3
|Oppo
|Reno3 5G
|Oppo
|Reno3 A
|Oppo
|Reno3 Pro
|Oppo
|Reno3 Pro 5G
|Oppo
|Reno 10x Zoom
|Oppo
|Reno A
|Oppo
|Reno Z
|realme
|5
|realme
|5 Pro
|realme
|6
|realme
|6 Pro
|realme
|Q
|realme
|X
|realme
|X Lite
|realme
|XT
|realme
|X2
|realme
|X2 Pro
|realme
|X50 Pro
|realme
|X50t 5G
|Samsung
|
Galaxy A3 (2017)
|Samsung
|
Galaxy A5 (2017)
|Samsung
|
Galaxy A6 (2018)
|Samsung
|
Galaxy A7 (2017)
|Samsung
|
Galaxy A7 (2018)
|Samsung
|Galaxy A8
|Samsung
|
Galaxy A8+ (2018)
|Samsung
|Galaxy A20
|Samsung
|Galaxy A20s
|Samsung
|Galaxy A30
|Samsung
|Galaxy A30s
|Samsung
|Galaxy A31
|Samsung
|Galaxy A40
|Samsung
|Galaxy A41
|Samsung
|Galaxy A50
|Samsung
|Galaxy A50s
|Samsung
|Galaxy A51
|Samsung
|Galaxy A51 5G
|Samsung
|Galaxy A60
|Samsung
|Galaxy A70
|Samsung
|Galaxy A70s
|Samsung
|Galaxy A71
|Samsung
|Galaxy A71 5G
|Samsung
|Galaxy A80
|Samsung
|Galaxy A90 5G
|Samsung
|Galaxy Fold
|Samsung
|
Galaxy J5 (2017)
|Samsung
|Galaxy J5 Pro
|Samsung
|
Galaxy J7 (2017)
|Samsung
|Galaxy J7 Pro
|Samsung
|Galaxy M21
|Samsung
|Galaxy M30s
|Samsung
|Galaxy M31
|Samsung
|Galaxy M31s
|Samsung
|Galaxy Note8
|Samsung
|Galaxy Note9
|Samsung
|Galaxy Note10
|Samsung
|
Galaxy Note10 5G
|Samsung
|Galaxy Note10+
|Samsung
|
Galaxy Note10+ 5G
|Samsung
|
Galaxy Note10 Lite
|Samsung
|Galaxy S7
|Samsung
|Galaxy S7 edge
|Samsung
|Galaxy S8
|Samsung
|Galaxy S8+
|Samsung
|
Galaxy S9 Exynos
|Samsung
|
Galaxy S9 Qualcomm
|Samsung
|
Galaxy S9+ Exynos
|Samsung
|
Galaxy S9+ Qualcomm
|Samsung
|
Galaxy S10e Exynos
|Samsung
|
Galaxy S10e Qualcomm
|Samsung
|
Galaxy S10 Exynos
|Samsung
|
Galaxy S10 Qualcomm
|Samsung
|
Galaxy S10+ Exynos
|Samsung
|
Galaxy S10+ Qualcomm
|Samsung
|Galaxy S10 5G
|Samsung
|Galaxy S10 Lite
|Samsung
|Galaxy S20
|Samsung
|Galaxy S20+ 5G
|Samsung
|
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
|Samsung
|
Galaxy Tab Active Pro
|Samsung
|Galaxy Tab S3
|Samsung
|Galaxy Tab S4
|Samsung
|Galaxy Tab S5e
|Samsung
|Galaxy Tab S6
|Samsung
|
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
|Samsung
|
Galaxy XCover Pro
|Samsung
|Galaxy Z Flip
|Samsung
|Galaxy Z Flip 5G
|Sharp
|AQUOS R3
|Sharp
|AQUOS R5G
|Sharp
|AQUOS sense3
|Sharp
|
AQUOS sense3 basic
|Sharp
|
AQUOS sense3 plus
|Sharp
|AQUOS zero2
|Sharp
|S7
|Sony
|
Xperia XZ Premium
|Sony
|Xperia XZ1
|Sony
|
Xperia XZ1 Compact
|Sony
|Xperia XZ2
|Sony
|
Xperia XZ2 Compact
|Sony
|
Xperia XZ2 Premium
|Sony
|Xperia XZ3
|Sony
|Xperia 1
|Sony
|
Xperia 1 Professional Edition
|Sony
|Xperia 5
|Sony
|Xperia 1 II
|Tecno
|Camon 12 Pro
|Tecno
|Phantom 9
|Vivo
|Nex 3
|Vivo
|Nex 3 5G
|Vivo
|NEX S
|Vivo
|
NEX Dual Display Edition
|Vivo
|iQOO 3 4G
|Vivo
|iQOO 3 5G
|Vivo
|X50
|Vivo
|X50 Pro
|Wiko
|View 3 Pro
|Xiaomi
|Mi 8
|Xiaomi
|Mi 8 SE
|Xiaomi
|Mi 9
|Xiaomi
|Mi 9 Lite
|Xiaomi
|Mi 9 SE
|Xiaomi
|Mi 10
|Xiaomi
|Mi 10 Lite 5G
|Xiaomi
|Mi 10 Lite Zoom
|Xiaomi
|Mi 10 Pro
|Xiaomi
|Mi A3
|Xiaomi
|Mi Mix 2S
|Xiaomi
|Mi Mix 3
|Xiaomi
|Mi Note 10
|Xiaomi
|Pocophone F1
|Xiaomi
|Poco X2
|Xiaomi
|Redmi K20
|Xiaomi
|Redmi K20 Pro
|Xiaomi
|Redmi K30
|Xiaomi
|Redmi K30 Pro
|Xiaomi
|Redmi Note 7
|Xiaomi
|
Redmi Note 7 Pro
|Xiaomi
|Redmi Note 8
|Xiaomi
|
Redmi Note 8 Pro
|Xiaomi
|Redmi Note 8T
|Zebra
|
TC52 WLAN Touch Computer
|Zebra
|
TC57 WWAN Touch Computer
|Zebra
|
TC72 WLAN Touch Computer
|Zebra
|
TC77 WWAN Touch Computer
