One of the most hotly-anticipated games on the horizon is Marvel’s Avengers by Square Enix. For once, this triple-A title is hitting Google Stadia on launch day, but a special early access edition of Avengers will be available a few days early.

Square Enix has had pre-orders available for a while on other platforms such as Xbox, Steam, and PlayStation, but Google Stadia was left out. That’s probably at least in part because pre-orders aren’t very common on Stadia, but those looking forward to playing the title on Google’s streaming platform weren’t sure how or if they’d get the same pre-order perks other platforms have had access to.

Thankfully, Square Enix is clarifying things. In a recent post, it’s been explained that early access digital versions of the game will be available starting on September 1. Marvel’s Avengers technically launches on September 4, but the Deluxe Edition comes with this 72-hour early access on Stadia. That version of the game comes with a bunch of bonuses too including the “Obsidian” outfit pack and special nameplates. Early access also comes with the Marvel Legacy outfits, pictured below.

Another perk of buying Avengers on Stadia with this early access? You won’t have to deal with the “Day One Patch” that other platforms will require. That 18GB download might take ages on a console or PC, but it’ll happen instantly on Stadia.

Early access opens up on September 1 at 9 a.m. PT.

