Marvel’s Avengers will be available on Google Stadia September 1 w/ ‘early access’ perks

- Aug. 25th 2020 12:29 pm PT

0

One of the most hotly-anticipated games on the horizon is Marvel’s Avengers by Square Enix. For once, this triple-A title is hitting Google Stadia on launch day, but a special early access edition of Avengers will be available a few days early.

Square Enix has had pre-orders available for a while on other platforms such as Xbox, Steam, and PlayStation, but Google Stadia was left out. That’s probably at least in part because pre-orders aren’t very common on Stadia, but those looking forward to playing the title on Google’s streaming platform weren’t sure how or if they’d get the same pre-order perks other platforms have had access to.

Thankfully, Square Enix is clarifying things. In a recent post, it’s been explained that early access digital versions of the game will be available starting on September 1. Marvel’s Avengers technically launches on September 4, but the Deluxe Edition comes with this 72-hour early access on Stadia. That version of the game comes with a bunch of bonuses too including the “Obsidian” outfit pack and special nameplates. Early access also comes with the Marvel Legacy outfits, pictured below.

Another perk of buying Avengers on Stadia with this early access? You won’t have to deal with the “Day One Patch” that other platforms will require. That 18GB download might take ages on a console or PC, but it’ll happen instantly on Stadia.

Early access opens up on September 1 at 9 a.m. PT.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Stadia

Google Stadia

Stadia is a streaming service that leverages Google’s cloud to deliver AAA games online.
Google Stadia games

Google Stadia games

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches