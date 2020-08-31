Lenovo Smart Tab M10 ushers in Google’s new ‘Kids Space’ feature for $129

Lenovo is debuting a new affordable Android tablet today that gives a small upgrade over last year’s Smart Tab M10. Most notably, though, this is the first tablet that supports Google’s new “Kids Space” feature.

In terms of the specs it brings to the table, the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 (Gen 2) is by no means especially impressive. It has an aluminum build with pretty slim bezels on the front, a 10.1-inch 720p IPS display. There’s an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera that can be used for face unlock. The tablet also charges over USB-C and has pogo pins for a dock.

Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek P22T processor, 2/4GB of RAM and 32/64GB of storage. There’s also a microSD slot, 5,000 mAh battery, and Android 10 out of the box.

On the software front, the most interesting thing about this tablet is that it brings Google’s new “Kids Space” feature along with it. That experience allows parents to hand over a tablet to their child knowing that filters are in place for books, videos, and apps too. Children can also customize a character and get personalized recommendations.

This feature is debuting first on this Lenovo tablet but will eventually expand to other models.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 (Gen 2) goes on sale in September and will have a starting price of $129. Another model will arrive in October which supports Google Assistant’s docked ambient mode.

