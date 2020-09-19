Pixelbook goes out of stock on the Google Store

The Pixelbook was announced as Made by Google’s first laptop in October of 2017. It has since been followed by the Pixel Slate and the Pixelbook Go. Three years later, the Pixelbook is now out of stock on the Google Store.

The first-party store in the US lists all three configurations and the refurbished model as “Out of stock.” There’s always the chance that inventory returns, but the current designation matches the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4. It’s “no longer available” in the UK, while the Canadian store only has the highest-end model available. Those are the only three countries where Google offered its Chromebook. We’ve reached out to Google for comment.

This Chrome OS device dates back to the 2013 and later 2015 Chromebook Pixel. The Pixelbook retains a 3:2 display that is optimal for web browsing and lets you see more of a page. It’s mostly metal (aluminum), but conforms to the early Pixel phone design language by featuring a Gorilla Glass shade with ‘G’ in the top-left corner.

It’s a 2-in-1 that can be used as a tablet, which the OS is getting increasingly optimized for, and features stylus support. There are unfortunately rather thick black bezels surrounding the touchscreen. Other hardware aspects include two USB-C ports and the ability to tap to get a rough battery approximation.

Specs-wise, it’s powered by 7th Gen Intel Core processors. The Pixelbook starts at $999 for an i5 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. For $200 more, you get double the storage, while the top-of-the-line unit nets you an i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB NVMe for $1,649.

This has been the case for quite a while now, but the Pixelbook Pen — in both Silver and Midnight Blue — are also unavailable from the Google Store, though a $100 “Sleeve” is still shipping.

Checking in on other Pixelbook products, just the middle Core i5 Pixel Slate (8GB, 128GB) is out of stock, while all four Pixelbook Go variants are available in Just Black ( Not Pink is completely sold out).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: