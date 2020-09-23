The Pixel 5 was thoroughly leaked yesterday in official renders, and the Pixel 4a 5G is now getting a similar treatment, thanks to a reputable specs leak.

WinFuture provides an additional confirmation to many aspects of the lesser phone that Google is announcing on September 30. It starts with a 6.2-inch OLED panel that is the same 2340 x 1080 resolution as both the smaller Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5. As such, it has the worst PPI — at 413 — of Google’s three 2020 phones.

Compared to the 5, there’s only Gorilla Glass 3 protecting the front, while the Snapdragon 765G is just paired with 6GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the Pixel 4a 5G has a camera setup identical to the more premium device. It’s the same 12.2-megapixel main lens and 16MP wide-angle (107° and ƒ/2.2) that supports 1080p at 240FPS and 4K60 video recording. The front-facer is 8MP with 83° FOV.

There are only two microphones, instead of three, while a 3.5mm headphone jack differentiates the 4a 5G from the 5 in a meaningful way for some users.

Rounding out the list is a polycarbonate body that retains a thicker bottom bezel, just like the 4a, and a 3,800mAh battery that only charges via 18W USB-C fast charging. In the US, this phone costs $499, while WinFuture quotes €499 in Europe.

More about Pixel 4a 5G:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: