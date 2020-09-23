Pixel 4a 5G specs leak confirms Pixel 5 processor and camera with 4K60 video recording

- Sep. 23rd 2020 7:45 am PT

0

The Pixel 5 was thoroughly leaked yesterday in official renders, and the Pixel 4a 5G is now getting a similar treatment, thanks to a reputable specs leak.

WinFuture provides an additional confirmation to many aspects of the lesser phone that Google is announcing on September 30. It starts with a 6.2-inch OLED panel that is the same 2340 x 1080 resolution as both the smaller Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5. As such, it has the worst PPI — at 413 — of Google’s three 2020 phones.

Compared to the 5, there’s only Gorilla Glass 3 protecting the front, while the Snapdragon 765G is just paired with 6GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the Pixel 4a 5G has a camera setup identical to the more premium device. It’s the same 12.2-megapixel main lens and 16MP wide-angle (107° and ƒ/2.2) that supports 1080p at 240FPS and 4K60 video recording. The front-facer is 8MP with 83° FOV.

There are only two microphones, instead of three, while a 3.5mm headphone jack differentiates the 4a 5G from the 5 in a meaningful way for some users.

Rounding out the list is a polycarbonate body that retains a thicker bottom bezel, just like the 4a, and a 3,800mAh battery that only charges via 18W USB-C fast charging. In the US, this phone costs $499, while WinFuture quotes €499 in Europe.

More about Pixel 4a 5G:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Made by Google

Made by Google
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 4a 5G

About the Author