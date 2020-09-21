Google’s remaining 2020 phones have been thoroughly leaked in terms of design and hardware specifications. That said, ahead of next week’s event, we’re still unclear about what colors the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be offered in, but new retail listings provide some insight.

There is a trio of retail listings starting with Germany’s computeruniverse. Like the Pixel 4a, all are just offered in 128GB capacity. The Pixel 5 is listed in “Green” (GA01986-DE) and “Black” (GA01316-DE) colors at €629 ($738.40).

The “white” (GA01946-DE) and “black” (GA01311-DE) Pixel 4a 5G come in at the expected €499. The product page lists some specs, but they just correspond to the smaller 4a.

In the UK, BT has the Pixel 4a 5G in “Black” at 128GB with the same pricing and an availability date of October 15th. It has the model number GA01311-UK.

Lastly, morecomputers lists a 128GB Pixel 5 available in “White” (GA01986-UK). It’s priced at £615.00 ($786.85). However, that hue is very likely a mistake as it shares the same model number as the green Germany entry. Given how pale Google’s colorful Pixel phone is, it’s very likely green will serve as a stand-in for white this year as the company looks to simplify SKUs.

Meanwhile, the important thing to note about early retail listings is how they are often not representative — usually more expensive — of the final cost.

