As most of us have been stuck at home the past few months, exercise has ended up mainly at home. Peloton debuted an official app for Android TV earlier this year, and now it’s getting a big upgrade with support for heart rate monitors.

Peloton is best known for its exercise bikes and treadmills, but its app for Android TV makes it possible to get a workout in without that gear, too. However, it was previously only able to show workouts. Now, it can capture data from one.

In the latest version of Peloton for Android TV, now rolling out via the Play Store, information can be gathered from a heart rate monitor over Bluetooth so you can see heart rate data during a workout and track your progress as well.

This new feature should work with any heart rate monitor that supports Bluetooth/ANT+ connectivity that can cost anywhere $30 and up.

