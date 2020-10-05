Peloton app for Android TV, Google TV adds support for heart rate monitors

As most of us have been stuck at home the past few months, exercise has ended up mainly at home. Peloton debuted an official app for Android TV earlier this year, and now it’s getting a big upgrade with support for heart rate monitors.

Peloton is best known for its exercise bikes and treadmills, but its app for Android TV makes it possible to get a workout in without that gear, too. However, it was previously only able to show workouts. Now, it can capture data from one.

In the latest version of Peloton for Android TV, now rolling out via the Play Store, information can be gathered from a heart rate monitor over Bluetooth so you can see heart rate data during a workout and track your progress as well.

This new feature should work with any heart rate monitor that supports Bluetooth/ANT+ connectivity that can cost anywhere $30 and up.

WHAT’S NEW

Heart Rate Monitor Support, Now on Android TV: Connect a Bluetooth heart rate monitor to compatible TVs to see heart rate metrics during workouts. Optimize your performance and track your progress over time by tracking your heart rate zones.

As pointed out by Android Police, this heart rate monitor function appears at the bottom of the screen when you’re in a workout video. The Peloton app work on any Android TV device as well as the new Chromecast with Google TV. Notably, the Peloton app on Apple TV recently added multi-user support, but that’s not on the Android version yet.

