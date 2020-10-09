TCL launches TAB 8 Android tablet at Verizon w/ $199 price

- Oct. 9th 2020 5:13 am PT

0

LTE-connected Android tablets are often expensive and not always worth the money, but Verizon and TCL are hoping to change that with the $199 TAB 8.

The TCL TAB is an 8-inch Android-powered tablet that is exclusive to Verizon’s network but definitely has a few hints of the original Google Nexus 7. Now while Android tablets are nowhere near as popular as their Apple-branded counterparts, some people do prefer the underlying OS on a secondary media device.

This might not be an iPad replacement, but the TCL TAB 8 could be a solid, affordable LTE capable Android tablet that will do the “basics”. Let’s reel off some specs first though. The TCL TAB 8 comes with an 8-inch FHD+ LCD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, 32GB of onboard storage, with 3GB of RAM, and 5,500mAh battery. It’s a modest spec sheet for sure.

Now there is a little trick up the sleeve of this tablet here, as the TCL TAB 8 can actually reverse charge your device via the USB-C port — which is a really cool addition. We can see this being useful if you just stuff this device in your bag and want to grab a little juice bump for another piece of tech like earbuds or maybe your main smartphone.

The only downside to this feature is that it’s reliant on a separate USB-C OTG add-on that you’ll need to fork out for. Other notables on the TCL TAB 8 include an 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel selfie camera, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 support, a 3.5mm headphone port, fingerprint reader, plus it weighs under 330 grams or 11.5oz.

  • TCL TAB 8
  • TCL TAB 8
  • TCL TAB 8

It will be shipping with Android 10, but is only promised on major OS upgrade. Although at $200 it’s harder to really complain too much that the TCL TAB 8 won’t get updated to Android 12. However, it will get security updates for two years.

You can grab it now direct from Verizon priced at $199 or at $8.33 per month over a 24 month period.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
TCL

TCL

About the Author

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL