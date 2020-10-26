Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom has become an incredibly popular tool for businesses and people alike. In the latest version of its Android app, Zoom has enabled users to livestream to YouTube, but it takes a few settings to work.

Zoom for Android version 5.4.0.434 is now rolling out via the Google Play Store with a few tweaked features in tow. The flashlight now works while using the app. End-to-end encryption — a change rolling out to Zoom on all platforms — is now supported. The full changelog is available below.

Outside of encryption, one of the biggest new features in this update is support for YouTube livestreaming on Android devices. Livestreaming even from YouTube has been supported on Zoom for quite some time, but it can be a bit complicated from other devices. On Android, this feature is now available within the meeting under the overflow menu. A simple tap will launch a web portal that will prompt users to start a YouTube livestream on their account. It’s pretty quick and easy!

The catch? First of all, your YouTube account or your brand channel need to be eligible and enrolled in livestreaming for YouTube. Otherwise, you’ll be blocked at that page (as pictured above, as my account is not enrolled).

Beyond that, you’ll also need to enable YouTube livestreaming on your Zoom account to get it working on the Android app. Prior to that, the option simply won’t appear. From the Zoom website, you’ll need to visit your account settings, scroll to “In-Meeting (Advanced),” and toggle on “Allow live streaming meetings.” At that point, the option will appear in the Android app.

WHAT’S NEW Meeting/webinar features Support for live streaming to YouTube on mobile Support flashlight when sharing camera

Meeting features End-to-end (E2E) encryption for meetings Change ringtone for meeting invites and phone calls

Chat features Search in channel option added to channel info panel for mobile Share files with Microsoft SharePoint on mobile

Phone features Call notifications for busy call queue members Opt out of specific call queues

Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes



