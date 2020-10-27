Google Workspace adds mid-tier ‘Enhanced Support’ level for enterprise customers

- Oct. 27th 2020 11:32 am PT

Google Workspace — and the integrated Gmail experience — is already available for enterprise customers. As part of that launch, Google is adding a new level of Workspace “Enhanced Support” that slots in-between the “Standard” and “Premium” offerings.

Designed for customers who need fast, advanced, and complete support, it offers accelerated response times, advanced product knowledge and Third-Party Technology Support.

Google touts 24/7 support that provides a “meaningful response within one hour” for Priority 1 cases, while P2 is quoted at four hours. “Intelligent triaging” works to make sure cases are routed to the appropriate “technical experts.” The last benefit is help with third-party integrations, including application set-up, configuration, and troubleshooting. 

Enhanced Support is already part of the Google Workspace Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus editions, while it’s available as a separate purchase for Business Standard and Business Plus customers that want to upgrade from “Standard Support” (four-hour response time for the highest priority cases).

Google still offers Premium Support with 15-minute response times for P1 cases, a named Technical Account Manager, and additional capabilities, like training and new product previews. These two higher-end tiers are also getting a support API next year to “create and manage support cases on a single platform.”

